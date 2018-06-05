Barly, BBQ & Beats Fundraiser for Hospice of Michigan This Weekend! Details in 'Hometown Rundown'

So many great charity events around town and "Hometown Rundown" is your community connection! If you're involved in a charity event, cancer fundraiser, 5K, school fundraiser, animal rescue, etc. just get a hold of us so we can support them! Email [email protected]

'Hometown Rundown' is brought to you by Neurocore. Here's a few upcoming events to check out.

Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser for Hospice of Michigan on Saturday, June 9th 5p to 9p at the Suburban Collection Showplace. This festival-like evening will feature hand-crafted whiskey cocktail tastings from Michigan distilleries and barbecue tastings from the area's leading pit masters and restaurants. There will also be live music by local bands - including Corey Dakota - as well as a variety of outdoor games guests can enjoy. Tickets are $40 per person and proceeds will support Hospice of Michigan's Open Access Fund, which provides end-of-life care to patients regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay.

Video of Barley, BBQ &amp; Beats 2018 Novi

Gray's Reef Golf Classic, Benefiting Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan on June 18th Indianwood Golf and Country Club in Lake Orion. 10:30a Registration and 12:30p Shot Gun. Golf Foursome- $2,000 Individual Golfer- $500 All golfers receive: lunch on the turn, 18 holes of golf and dinner with premium open bar! To register by phone call 248-953-8123 or by e-mail: [email protected]

One Earth Writing Summer Camps at Wayne State begin in July. One Earth Writing is dedicated to helping teens build confidence while connecting with peers from different races, religions, and socioeconomic origins, in partnership with Wayne State University. For more information and to register visit www.oneearthwriting.org or call (248) 376-0406

Michigan Lupus Walk on July 28th at the Detroit Zoo at 8am. Come support this important walk! Bring the family out for a great day at the zoo for a great cause! Donate or put a team together! Here at WYCD we are supporting a co-workers niece and her fight against Lupus. For more on team Josie visit www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/team-josie

Rock the Plank Cancer Benefit Concert featuring Josh Gracin on Sat. Aug. 4th St. Peter Lutheran Church and School at 17051 24 Mile Rd, in Macomb. Come enjoy a fun filled day with arts and crafts before the big concert at 7pm with Michigan's own Josh Gracin! Proceeds to benefit New Day Foundation for Families, based in Rochester, and the ChadTough Foundation, based in Ann Arbor. For more info For more information on Rock The Plank, visit www.RockThePlank.live

Save the date for Autism Speaks Michigan Walk on Sept. 15th at Kensington Metropark! For more info search for them on facebook @AutismSpeaks.SEMich