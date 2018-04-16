Carrie Underwood's Triumphant Return to the Stage!

By: Roxanne Steele

The 53rd annual ACM Awards lived up to the hype! Reba McEntire made her return as host and delivered the goods. From the red carpet arrivals to all the star studded performances throughout the show. My personal favorite part was Carrie Underwood.

Its been several months since the 35 year old singer took that terrible fall outside her home and disappeared from the spotlight to heal. Her new song, "Cry Pretty," just hit radio last week and us die hard fans have been anticipating her comeback! She looked AMAZING and sounded as perfect as always!! Her voice is unmatched in country music, and the message in her song just poured out from her heart last night. Like Scotty McCreery tweeted... she gave us chills.

After her emotional performance, Carrie received a long standing ovation from her country peers.

Huge ovation for Carrie Underwood pic.twitter.com/qXP30TuM4h — That Dude (@cjzer0) April 16, 2018

Shortly after that performance Keith Urban and Carrie Udnerwood picked up the ACM for Vocal Event of the Year for "The Fighter," and Carrie was still pretty emotional.

Video of Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Win Vocal Event Of The Year At The 53rd ACM Awards

So what did you think of the ACMs last night and Carrie Underwoods big return to the stage?