Christina Aguilera & Demi Lovato Set to Perform New Song at Billboard Music Awards!

The biggest names in music will be in the house at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night May 20th. All eyes will be on the stage when Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato perform their new song together for the first time! The pop divas teased their highly anticipated collaboration "Fall In Line" on social media yesterday so it's definitely happening!!

The timing is right for Xtina who's been away from the spotlight for a hot minute. Her new album "Liberation" will be released on June 15th and she's going on tour for the first time in a decade! Tickets are on sale May 18th at 10am. The Liberation Tour hits town October 13th at the Fox Theater!

Are you excited for the return of Christina Aguilera? I'm super curious to see this upcoming performance. I'm also excited for Ariana Grande who will open the show! Kelly Clarkson will host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards live from MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20th at 8p. Will you be watching?