Flashback to Jason Aldean's Opry Debut!

Thirteen years ago on May 13th Jason Aldean stepped onto the Grand Ole Opry stage for his debut performance. The singer performed "Hicktown" and "Why," both from his then-upcoming debut album. That moment is still one of his most memorable. Aldean shared with CMT that he could feel the history of those who came before him.

“It makes you feel good to go out and stand in that little circle [taken from the Ryman Auditorium] on the stage,” he explained. “You feel a lot of ghosts in that building. It’s got a certain vibe about it. … The guys like Little Jimmy Dickens, they make you feel welcome and it’s a good thing there. It’s a good vibe.”

The Georgia native still loves to return to the Opry as much as he can.

"It’s still a cool thing to go and do. Anytime you’re up there on that stage and you’re in that circle, you start thinking about everybody that’s been there," he continues. "It’s definitely something that’s still relevant and something I think that’s important for us to keep that tradition going. You never know, at some point that will probably be home to a lot of us, where we’ll be playing there a lot. Hopefully at the end of our careers, later on down the road, there’ll be a few of us over there still carrying the torch.”

I coldnt find the actual performance of his Opry debut but this one of Hicktown is pretty rocking!!