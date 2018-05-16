Get to Know Country's Next Big Thing Miss Abby Anderson!

May 16, 2018
Roxanne Steele

Photo credit Joe Maroon/RoxanneSteele

There's a new female singer on the rise in country music that I'm so excited to introduce you to.  Her name is Abby Anderson and her debut song is about to hit radio and it's POWERFUL!  I had a chance to meet Abby awhile back and I LOVED everything about her.  Her personality, her heart, her spirit, and her voice.... amazing!  Hear my interview below.

Her debut single is called, "Make Him Wait," and every parent of a teenager should share this song with them.  Take a listen!

Here's that beautiful song called "Daddy" we talked about in our interview.  The perfect wedding song!

So what do you guys think of Abby Anderson? I think she's going to be a superstar!!!! 

