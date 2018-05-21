Honor Those We Lost in Combat with a Poppy this Memorial Day Weekend!

By: Roxanne Steele

Memorial Day weekend isn't just about the kick off to summer and family bbq's. It's a time to honor and reflect on our loved ones who lost their life fighting for our great country. Throughout the world, the poppy flower has come to symbolize those sacrifices, and USAA has created an exhibit to honor our fallen heroes. This is the first year the poppy memorial wall will be on display publicly in Washington, DC. and everyone is invited! 645,000 poppies will make up a double-sided, clear wall stretching 133 feet long and 8 ½ feet tall on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. this Memorial Day weekend -- one for each of the 645,000 service men and women who have given their lives since World War I.

I had a chance to talk to Eric Engquist, Vice President of Military Affairs for USAA and former Officer, U.S. Army about the poppy memorial wall. Engquist shared the history and significance of the poppy flower and why it's a symbol for Memorial Day. You can also visit www.poppyinmemory.com to dedicate a virtual poppy to your loved one who died while serving in the U.S. military. Also this Friday May 25th is "National Poppy Day" so be sure to wear a poppy on your chest to remember those we lost in war.

Take a listen to my interview and learn more about the poppy memorial!