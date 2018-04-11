Honoring our Brave Men and Women on Military Mondays with Roxanne

By: Roxanne Steele

I'm very excited to launch a new feature during my show called 'Military Mondays' on WYCD. We all know somebody in the military. A family member, friend, neighbor, teacher, or maybe just a veteran you met out and about. Whether they're currently serving or have served, we want to honor our brave men and women over the radio.

We can't thank them enough for their sacrifice and this is a way for you to share your love for the military member in your life. Call me on Mondays between 10a-3p for you special shout out to be played over the radio!! If you're unable to call because of work or school, feel free to email me and I will be sure to give your military member a shout out. I can't wait to talk to you!

Request line is 313-298-1999 or email me [email protected]