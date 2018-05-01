Justin Timberlake Revealed a Spice Girls Hook Up!

In the late 90's pop music exploded and NSync was the HOT boy band and the Spice Girls were the HOT girl group. Apparently, JT got hooked up with one of them! Check out the video below.

Justin Timberlake appeared with his NSync bandmates on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday and played her famous game of "Never Have I Ever."

The questions started out tame but when it got to, "Never have I ever hooked up with a Spice Girl," Timberlake hesitated before he held up the sign that said, "I Have."

Video of *NSYNC Plays &#039;Never Have I Ever&#039;

The audience squealed with excitement. OMG who do you think it was?! I"m gonna guess Mel B.. LOL

Congratulations to the boys who just received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

“This is so surreal. You guys are the best fans in the world,” Timberlake said, before thanking everybody “who came from far and wide to share this moment with us. Thank you, this really means the world to us.”