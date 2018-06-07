Kate Upton Lands Top Spot on Maxim's Hot 100 [PIC]

Wow, this girl is smoking HOT! Kate Upton graces the cover of Maxim's Hot 100 issue. The St. Joseph, Michigan-born Upton, is GORGEOUS and slays the cover. Here's a sneak peak of Americas no.1 hottie!

The 26 year old blonde bombshell took these stunning pictures on the sand in Israel. Upton was truly honored to be chosen for the Hot 100.

"You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong. Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work."

Upton and Verlander married last year in Tuscany, Italy after JV won the World Series with the Houston Astros! They're seriously one of my favorite couples.

"I got to marry my best friend," she says. "He's an amazing man. He's so supportive and focused and motivated, and he inspires me every day. I'm so very lucky that he's my husband."

Pick up Maxim's Hot 100 July/August issue on June 19th.