LeAnn Rimes Releases a New Version of "How Do I Live"

LeAnn Rimes is bringing a new sound to her biggest hit 21 years later. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of "How Do I Live" Rimes wanted to bring it a new sound and feel to the song everyone still loves. The new version is a more stripped down take of the original hit which was written by the legendary Diane Warren. The song reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1997.

"I wanted the arrangement of 'How Do I Live' to highlight the vulnerability of Diane’s lyric," LeAnn explains. "It’s more of a spiritual experience singing the song in this new way, a personal prayer."

Rimes adds, “I greatly appreciate and adore the original version and all that it has done -- that will always exist and never change. I would love for this new arrangement to sit alongside the original as a companion, highlighting what a classic song Diane Warren created."

Take a listen and let us know what you think!