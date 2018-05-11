Letter Carrier Food Drive This Saturday! Grab Details in 'Hometown Rundown'

So many great charity events around town and ‘Hometown Rundown’ is your community connection brought to you by Neurocore! If you are involved with a charity event or fundraiser, please email WYCD so we can support it. Email [email protected].

U.S. Postal Services 26th Annual Letter Carrier Food Drive on Sat. May 12th for distribution to local food banks in our community such as Gleaners.

Help us help our community stamp out hunger!! Leave your food donations by your mailbox on May 12th and your letter carrier will deliver it to local food banks in your community!

Northville High School baseball program and Armed Forces Day Committee present a benefit concert with the Killer Flamingos on Friday May 18th at Ford Field Northville. Opens at 5:30p concert 7p with 100% of the proceeds going to Homes for our Troops to help Sgt. Michael Gower and his family get into their brand new handicapped accessible home. Come enjoy food, drinks, and honor our Veterans. For more info visit www.nhsarmedforcesday.com

The Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan Walk on the Wild Side at the Detroit Zoo on Sat. June 2nd. Bring the kids out for this special walk at the zoo! Registration at 7a and walk begins at 8:30a for more info email Holly at [email protected]

PLEA Foundation 5K Color Run Walk at Stony Creek Metro Park on June 2nd. Check in at 8:30a and walk begins at 9:30a. Bring the family out and help raise funds to purchase bullet proof vests and other equipment needed for K-9 Officers. Just $40 a runner. For more infor visit http://foundation.plea.net

Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser for Hospice of Michigan on Saturday, June 9th 5p to 9p at the Suburban Collection Showplace. This festival-like evening will feature hand-crafted whiskey cocktail tastings from Michigan distilleries and barbecue tastings from the area's leading pit masters and restaurants. There will also be live music by local bands - including Corey Dakota - as well as a variety of outdoor games guests can enjoy. Tickets are $40 per person and proceeds will support Hospice of Michigan's Open Access Fund, which provides end-of-life care to patients regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay.

Gray's Reef Golf Classic, Benefiting Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan on June 18th Indianwood Golf and Country Club in Lake Orion. 10:30a Registration and 12:30p Shot Gun. Golf Foursome- $2,000 Individual Golfer- $500 All golfers receive: lunch on the turn, 18 holes of golf and dinner with premium open bar! To register by phone call 248-953-8123 or by e-mail: [email protected]

Rock the Plank Cancer Benefit Concert featuring Josh Gracin on Sat. Aug. 4th St. Peter Lutheran Church and School at 17051 24 Mile Rd, in Macomb. Come enjoy a fun filled day with arts and crafts before the big concert at 7pm with Michigan's own Josh Gracin! Proceeds to benefit New Day Foundation for Families, based in Rochester, and the ChadTough Foundation, based in Ann Arbor. For more info For more information on Rock The Plank, visit www.RockThePlank.live

Save the date for Autism Speaks Michigan Walk on Sept. 15th at Kensington Metropark! For more info search for them on facebook @AutismSpeaks.SEMich