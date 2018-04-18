Listen to Jana Kramer's New Song 'Dammit'

By: Roxanne Steele

I LOVE Jana Kramer!! Her song "I've Done Love" should of generated more success in my opinion because that song is SO damn good. Her second release since leaving Warner Music Nashville has arrived and it's another relatable song about heartbreak called, "Dammit." Take a listen.

Video of Jana Kramer - Dammit (Official Audio Video)

"For me, I love a good, dark ballad. It makes me happy. I know that sounds weird because it's not a happy song, but for some reason it just makes me feel better, being able to get in that state of mind."

She expressed how the song just really spoke to her.

That it wasn't about being bitter. It's not about guy bashing, it's not saying, "This is why our relationship ended." It’s just like "Dammit. We were so close to having everything we ever wanted, and it just didn't work out."

We all know the troubles between Jana Kramer and her husband,Mike Caussin. Kramer is an artist that speaks the truth. That's what I love the most about her. She's brave and strong and takes risk with her music which is why she is now recording as an independent artist. Kramer wants to make the music she connects to. Dammit was a song the label didn't want her to record saying, "Country radio will never play this," and I was like "Yeah, but I love it, and I want to do the song."

Time will tell if radio supports this song. My fingers are crossed for Jana Kramer!! Let me know what you think of her new single.

This is one of my favorites from our Michigan girl.