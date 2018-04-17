Maren Morris Defends Country Music After Media Outlet Slams ACMs Route 91 Tribute

The ACMs opened up the show Sunday night acknowledging the deadliest mass shooting of Route 91 which happened just 6 months ago in Las Vegas. I was moved by it and thought it was perfect. One media outlet felt differently. Rolling Stone Country felt that the ACMs didn't do enough to honor the victims, survivors and first responders.

"The answer was "briefly," by way of two short, scripted segments: an opening monologue by nominees, and a highlight reel of the ACM and country-music industry's charity work in the wake of the shooting. Otherwise, there was a noticeable absence of a single direct tribute to any of the hundreds of victims, casualties, family members or first responders still suffering from last year's attack, resulting in a broadcast that felt more reluctant than resilient."

After Maren Morris saw their tweet she responded.

Honestly, this is so unnecessary. Artists who want to talk about Vegas HAVE talked about it and everyone just wants to exhale. How about you ask one of the country music fans who survived that night if they felt the “ball was dropped.” Or Jason. I think the ACM’s WERE respectful. https://t.co/rrw5QVsoAV — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 16, 2018

Morris added.

I get that everyone has an opinion, but if you weren’t there and they aren’t YOUR fans who were taken, maybe don’t judge a show that’s trying to help everyone move on. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 16, 2018

How did you feel about how the ACMs addressed Route 91?!