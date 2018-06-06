Michael Ray Opens Up About His Anxiety and How Fans Helped Him!

Michael Ray's sophomore album, Amos just came out and the Florida native is making the rounds to promote it. As a big Michael Ray fan, I'm loving seeing him all over my television!

The 'Get to You' singer opened up to Rolling Stone about his personal battles and his late grandfather, whom his new album is named after. Grandpa Amos died in 2015, just as the singer's career was taking off. I've met and interviewed Michael Ray a few times and never knew he had anxiety issues. I guess I never thought to ask about stuff like that. You never know what someone is going through, even famous singers.

Michael Ray has been battling chronic anxiety since he was a kid, which left him physically and mentally exhausted. It all started when he was 8 and his parents were going through a rough divorce. Now 30, he found peace in the most unexpected way, from the country fans!!

"I battled anxiety my entire life – a drastic amount that I've hid. It caused ulcers as a kid … I didn't know what was wrong with me. I was like, 'Why am I waking up and already feel this pressure on my chest?' I'm gonna put on a smile and do this, but on the inside, I'm scared. All this stupid stuff that's in your head and you can't get out," Ray says. "Then I started meeting fans."

Yes Michael you're not alone!

"I'm realizing, 'We're all the same and this is me.' This is the crap I went through. This is what I battle," he says, eager to share his story. "If I can say it, hopefully it inspires somebody through my music or maybe they see an interview or whatever it is, and they go, 'That's how I feel.' There were times where it wasn't the easiest, and I always try to be on and cool: 'Oh, I've got my shit together.' But I don't."

So what's your favorite song off Amos from Michael Ray? I love them all honestly but this one is something special.....