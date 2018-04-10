Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser in Lincoln Park is this Weekend! Details in "Hometown Rundown'

So many great charity events around town and ‘Hometown Rundown’ is your community connection brought to you by Neurocore! If you are involved with a charity event or fundraiser, please email WYCD so we can support it. Email [email protected]

Here’s a few you can support!

Adoption Associates Gala April 14th 6p-8p at Meadowbrook Country Club at 40941 W 8 Mile Rd in Northville. Join our very own Roxanne Steele as she host this important fundraiser celebrating adoption! Grab your friends for a fun evening of great food, great entertainment, a silent auction, and learn more about adoption. Tickets are just $25 and can be purchased by clicking HERE! For more information or to become a sponsor, email Nikki Racine at [email protected] or call 517.599.1910 Listen to our Podcast where Nikki talks more about childhood adoption!

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser at Lincoln Park Farmers Market 4:00 pm - 8 pm on Sat. April 14, 2018 at the Park Restaurant hall, 1681 Fort Street, Lincoln Park. Dinner prices are $8 adults; $5 for children 15 and under. Bring the family out for a delicous spaghetti dinner with proceeds benefiting the Lincoln Park Farmers Market which runs June - Oct. For more information call 313-427-0443 or [email protected].

Legacy Edge 360 2nd Annual Bootcamp for St. Jude Sunday April 15th at 10a -11:30a located at 15943 Angelo in Macomb ( near 23 and Hayes) Come get a great workout and help fight cancer!! Just a minimum $10 donation per person with all proceeds going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more info call 586-992-6561 or visit www.legacyedge360.com

Walk MS 2018 Detroit is Sunday May 6th at Comerica Park. Site opens at 9 a.m and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Walk MS is not only in Detroit this spring, but all over the state of Michigan. Visit www.walkMS.org for more details

I Heart Dogs "Pooches on Parade" Annual Fundraiser is Friday May 4th 7p-11p at Barrister Gardens in St. Clair Shores. Join Roxanne for a fun night out for the entire family! Enjoy dinner, cocktails, raffles and a silent auction and help us rasie money for the rescue and animal haven. Warren Firefighters will be escorting some of I Heart’s adoptable dogs down the runway during their annual ‘Pooch Parade’. Tickets are $55 and on sale now through April 29th. For more info visit www.iheartdogs.org or email [email protected]

Drag Queen Bingo to raise money for families affected by Cystic Fibrosis on Sunday May 6th 1:3op-4p located 600 S. Washington Ave in Royal Oak. Tickets are $30. Come join this fun and outrageous event for a great casue. For more info visit www.thebonnellfoundation.org

Northville High School baseball program and Armed Forces Day Committee present a benefit concert with the Killer Flamingos on Friday May 18th at Ford Field Northville. Opens at 5:30p concert 7p with 100% of the proceeds going to Homes for our Troops to help Sgt. Michael Gower and his family get into their brand new handicapped accessible home. Come enjoy food, drinks, and honor our Veterans. For more info visit www.nhsarmedforcesday.com

Rock the Plank Cancer Benefit Concert feauring Josh Gracin on Sat. Aug. 4th St. Peter Lutheran Church and School at 17051 24 Mile Rd, in Macomb. Come enjoy a fun filled day with arts and crafts before the big concert at 7pm with Michgian's own Josh Gracin! Proceeds to benefit New Day Foundation for Families, based in Rochester, and the ChadTough Foundation, based in Ann Arbor. For more info For more information on Rock The Plank, visit www.RockThePlank.live

Save the date for Autism Speaks Michigan walk on Sept. 15th at Kensington Metropark! For more info search for them on facebook @AutismSpeaks.SEMich