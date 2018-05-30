'Tennessee Whiskey: The Musical' Nationwide Search!

This is a once and a lifetime opportunity to play the King of Country, Mr. George Strait! The producers of the show, Tennessee Whiskey: The Musical the story of Dean Dillion, are conducting a talent search for a singer to play the role of a young George Strait. The show's writer and producer, Dewey Moss, talked about what he's learned by watching singing competitions like The Voice and American Idol and why he opened things up to a nationwide search.

"If we’ve learned anything from shows like The Voice and American Idol, it’s that great singers come from everywhere and may not always have the opportunity to live in a major city for casting." He added:"The character of George Strait is integral to our show and sings some very famous songs, and the fans will want to hear an authentic country singer. So we’re excited to start this national talent search..."

If you think you have what it takes to play the country legend, you can audition online by submitting a video singing and playing a Dean Dillon song in the style of George Strait. The videos will then be reviewed and then invitations will be sent to attend one of the national auditions, which will take place over the summer in New York, Nashville and Las Vegas.

To submit your online audition and for more information visit www.tennesseewhiskeythemusical.com