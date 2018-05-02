Walk MS Detroit, Cancer Benefit in St. Clair Shores & Bingo for CF Details in 'Hometown Rundown'

So many great charity events around town and ‘Hometown Rundown’ is your community connection brought to you by Neurocore! If you are involved with a charity event or fundraiser, please email WYCD so we can support it. Email [email protected]

Here’s a few coming up!

B.Y.O.D. or Bring Your Own Dog Sunday, May 6th from 11:00a - 4:00p at the Franklin Village Green! There is a minimum donation entry

fee of $3 but you are welcome to donate more. All proceeds go towards the Michigan Humane Society. Bring the family out for fun activities, games, and prizes! Free pet supply giveaways and information from local businesses. Tons of contests and raffles to win doggy-care goody baskets! For more info email Rikki at [email protected]

I Heart Dogs "Pooches on Parade" Annual Fundraiser is Friday May 4th 7p-11p at Barrister Gardens in St. Clair Shores. Join Roxanne for a fun night out for the entire family! Enjoy dinner, cocktails, raffles and a silent auction and help us raise money for the rescue and animal haven. Warren Firefighters will be escorting some of I Heart’s adoptable dogs down the runway during their annual ‘Pooch Parade.' If you can't make the the fundraiser please consider donating to this wonderful animal rescue! For more info visit www.iheartdogs.org or email [email protected]

Cancer Benefit at Kapones Sports Tavern in St. Clair Shores on Sunday May 6th at 3p. Local St. Clair Shores resident Tina needs your support as she battles Head & Neck Cancer. Come enjoy a delicious buffet for just a $10 minimum donation to help cover medical costs. There will be raffles and lots of fun! Come have dinner and support this wonderful cause.

Walk MS 2018 Detroit is Sunday May 6th at Comerica Park. Site opens at 9 a.m and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Walk MS is not only in Detroit this spring, but all over the state of Michigan. Visit www.walkMS.org for more details

Drag Queen Bingo to raise money for families affected by Cystic Fibrosis on Sunday May 6th 1:30p -4p located 600 S. Washington Ave in Royal Oak. Tickets are $30. Come join this fun and outrageous event for a great cause. For more info visit www.thebonnellfoundation.org

Northville High School baseball program and Armed Forces Day Committee present a benefit concert with the Killer Flamingos on Friday May 18th at Ford Field Northville. Opens at 5:30p concert 7p with 100% of the proceeds going to Homes for our Troops to help Sgt. Michael Gower and his family get into their brand new handicapped accessible home. Come enjoy food, drinks, and honor our Veterans. For more info visit www.nhsarmedforcesday.com

The Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan Walk on the Wild Side at the Detroit Zoo on Sat. June 2nd. Bring the kids out for this special walk at the zoo! Registration at 7a and walk begins at 8:30a for more info email Holly at [email protected]

Barley, BBQ & Beats fundraiser for Hospice of Michigan on Saturday, June 9th 5p to 9p at the Suburban Collection Showplace. This festival-like evening will feature hand-crafted whiskey cocktail tastings from Michigan distilleries and barbecue tastings from the area's leading pit masters and restaurants. There will also be live music by local bands - including Corey Dakota - as well as a variety of outdoor games guests can enjoy. Tickets are $40 per person and proceeds will support Hospice of Michigan's Open Access Fund, which provides end-of-life care to patients regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay.

Gray's Reef Golf Classic, Benefiting Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan on June 18th Indianwood Golf and Country Club in Lake Orion. 10:30a Registration and 12:30p Shot Gun. Golf Foursome- $2,000 Individual Golfer- $500 All golfers receive: lunch on the turn, 18 holes of golf and dinner with premium open bar! To register by phone call 248-953-8123 or by e-mail: [email protected]

Rock the Plank Cancer Benefit Concert featuring Josh Gracin on Sat. Aug. 4th St. Peter Lutheran Church and School at 17051 24 Mile Rd, in Macomb. Come enjoy a fun filled day with arts and crafts before the big concert at 7pm with Michigan's own Josh Gracin! Proceeds to benefit New Day Foundation for Families, based in Rochester, and the ChadTough Foundation, based in Ann Arbor. For more info For more information on Rock The Plank, visit www.RockThePlank.live

Save the date for Autism Speaks Michigan Walk on Sept. 15th at Kensington Metropark! For more info search for them on facebook @AutismSpeaks.SEMich