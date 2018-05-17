Watch Christina Aguilera and James Corden get Dirty on Carpool Karaoke!

I love this stripped down look we've been getting from Christina Aguilera and I'm so happy she's back!! Last night the pop star joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke. Melissa McCarthy even joined in on the fun which completely made it. Take a look!

Video of Christina Aguilera Carpool Karaoke - Extended Cut

Christina Aguilera just released the lyric video to her new single with Demi Lovato called, "Fall in Line," a song everybody is talking about. It's an uplifting song that will be featured on Aguilera's new album, Liberation which drops on June 15th. The two powerhouse singers will perform this song Sunday night at the Billboard Music Awards airing on ABC.

Video of Christina Aguilera - Fall In Line (Lyric Video) ft. Demi Lovato

So what do you think of this new song, "Fall In Line," from these two former Disney stars?

I believe our paths were destined to cross & I'm so proud to come together from the pasts we’ve overcome; to the strong women we are today! You're truly a GEM, I have immense love & respect for you! You are an inspiration for future young girls of your generation. Beautiful work! pic.twitter.com/8PPuOBzhKF — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 16, 2018