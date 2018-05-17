Watch Christina Aguilera and James Corden get Dirty on Carpool Karaoke!

The pop star joined the Late Late Show host and he nailed those high notes!

May 17, 2018
Roxanne Steele

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

I love this stripped down look we've been getting from Christina Aguilera and I'm so happy she's back!!    Last night the pop star joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke.  Melissa McCarthy even joined in on the fun which completely made it. Take a look!

Christina Aguilera just released the lyric video to her new single with Demi Lovato called, "Fall in Line," a song everybody is talking about.  It's an uplifting song that will be featured on Aguilera's new album, Liberation which drops on June 15th.  The two powerhouse singers will perform this song Sunday night at the Billboard Music Awards airing on ABC.

 

So what do you think of this new song, "Fall In Line," from these two former Disney stars?

Tags: 
Christina Aguilera
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Carpool Karaoke
BBMAs
Demi Lovato