WATCH Hoedown Bound Brothers Osborne Perform 'Shoot me Straight" on The Late Show!

Brothers Osborne just took home an ACM award for 'Vocal Duo of the Year'

April 25, 2018
Roxanne Steele
We have a BIG Hoedown in store for you this year June 1st with Dierks Bentely is our headliner.  The Brothers Osborne are bringing their Southern rock style to the DTE stage too and we are so excited to have this ACM award winning duo at our annual summer show!

Brothers Osborne KILLED their performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.  Take a look!

Their sophomore album 'Port Saint Joe' just came out and everybody is buzzin' about it.

Don't wait Detroit. Buy your tickets before it sells out for this years Hoedown.  It's an all day party with today's biggest country stars! Hope to see you there!

 

