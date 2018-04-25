WATCH Hoedown Bound Brothers Osborne Perform 'Shoot me Straight" on The Late Show!

We have a BIG Hoedown in store for you this year June 1st with Dierks Bentely is our headliner. The Brothers Osborne are bringing their Southern rock style to the DTE stage too and we are so excited to have this ACM award winning duo at our annual summer show!

Brothers Osborne KILLED their performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Take a look!

Video of Brothers Osborne Perform &#039;Shoot Me Straight&#039;

Their sophomore album 'Port Saint Joe' just came out and everybody is buzzin' about it.

So proud of y’all @brothersosborne . Not only are you both insane musicians + songwriters, but you’ve been the best friends a gal new to this town 5 years ago could have ever asked for. Thanks for inspiring people to stay true to their code in whatever endeavor. ---- pic.twitter.com/hmXzWbGIVe — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 20, 2018

Don't wait Detroit. Buy your tickets before it sells out for this years Hoedown. It's an all day party with today's biggest country stars! Hope to see you there!