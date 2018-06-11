WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini's Hilarious Music Video for 'I Hate Love Songs'

Kelsea Ballerini just released a beautiful and funny new music video for her latest song, 'I Hate Love Songs." I dig this doo-wop country pop song that pokes fun at love songs! The video is perfect. Take a look.

Video of Kelsea Ballerini - I Hate Love Songs

Kelsea Ballerini had a super busy and fun week at the CMA Fest in Nashville where she performed a stripped down verson of "I Hate Love Songs."

We definitely don't hate this love song! @KelseaBallerini slayed this stripped down version of "I Hate Love Songs." pic.twitter.com/9N7nI30Vih — CMT (@CMT) June 7, 2018

Kelly Clarkson is a big fan!

She is one of my favorites -- nothing like a girl in jeans simply singing a great song and creating an intimate environment in an arena! My personal favorite of the night -- #IHateLoveSongs #GetItKelsea https://t.co/wmLYrO6cuu — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 7, 2018

I love how Kelsea doesn't take it all so serious!

Me and my bag of weave will see you tonight, Nashville!!! pic.twitter.com/e6PJ4wPPRo — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) June 9, 2018

Get ready for Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini returning to host the "CMA Fest," a three-hour special that brings Country Music’s Ultimate Fan Experience to your television. Catch it Aug. 8th at 8/7c. Are you excited to watch it?