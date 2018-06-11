WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini's Hilarious Music Video for 'I Hate Love Songs'

Kelsea Ballerini just released a beautiful and funny new music video for her latest song, 'I Hate Love Songs."  I dig this doo-wop country pop song that pokes fun at love songs!  The video is perfect.  Take a look.

Kelsea Ballerini had a super busy and fun week at the CMA Fest in Nashville where she performed a stripped down verson of "I Hate Love Songs."

Kelly Clarkson is a big fan!

I love how Kelsea doesn't take it all so serious!

Get ready for Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini returning to host the "CMA Fest,"  a three-hour special that brings Country Music’s Ultimate Fan Experience to your television.  Catch it Aug. 8th  at 8/7c. Are you excited to watch it?

