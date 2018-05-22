WATCH: Luke Bryan Sings New Single, "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" & Duet with Gabby on Idol!

The finale of American Idol last night (5/21) was so much fun!! Lionel Richie got it going with his classic hit, "All Night Long." See that video below. The big moment for me was our country star Luke Bryan singing his new single, "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset." He was perfect!

Gabby Barrett was a standout favorite for many. She is a powerhouse singer! I was a little shocked that she didn't win..... but with this performance of "Most People Are Good" she's certainly winning singing on stage with Bryan! Take a look if you missed it.

Video of Luke Bryan &amp; Gabby Barrett Sing &quot;Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset&quot; &amp; &quot;Most People Are Good&quot; - American Idol

Video of Lionel Richie and the Top 10 Perform &quot;All Night Long&quot; - Finale - American Idol 2018 on ABC

Congratulations to Maddie Poppe, 20, who was crowned our American Idol champion! Poppe also revealed that she's been secretly dating Idol finalist Caleb Hutchinson! How sweet is that!