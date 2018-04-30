WATCH: Maren Morris Joins Zedd in Vegas and Performs 'The Middle'

By: Roxanne Steele

I was scrolling through Instagram over the weekend and saw this awesome photo from our country superstar Maren Morris!

When I first heard Maren Morris on, "The Middle," with Zedd I knew it was going to be a SMASH and that it is landing in the no.1 spot four weeks straigiht! Over the weekend in Las Vegas Morris joined Zedd on stage for an electrifying performance! Not the country crowd in cowboy boots Maren is used to, but 2,000 EDM fans filled Omnia's main room where Maren won the crowd over!

"I've got a very special guest tonight," Zedd told the crowd. "We made a song together, but we've never performed it together. So this is the very first time."

First time hearing the song this loud. ------ pic.twitter.com/GfOO29o82E — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 29, 2018

As we know country music has been crosses the lines into pop music for awhile and now EDM! As a fan of that genre of music I LOVE it! But Maren wasn't the first country star to cross into the dance world. Easton Corbin's song, "Are You With Me" became a BIG remix in the club scene..

Video of Easton Corbin - Are You With Me (Lost Frequencies Remix)