WATCH Maren Morris Sings Natinal Anthem at Preds game!

Last year when the Nashville Predators had their playoff run to the Stanley Cup Finals, the Preds invited some of country music’s biggest stars to sing the national anthem at home. From Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, and more. It became the buzz on the ice!

The Preds are back for a 2018 playoff run, which all began on April 12 against the Colorado Avalanche. Rascal Flatts had the honor of singing the national anthem before game 1. Next up is was Brad Paisley, and for game 5 against the Avalanche this past Friday night, Maren Morris surprised fans with her version of our national anthem. Morris NAILED it!

Video of Maren Morris belts out national anthem before Game 5 in Nashville

The Predators just closed out the first round beating the Avalanche is game 6. So who would you like to see sing the national anthem in round 2 on the home ice? I'm betting Carrie Underwood will be back!