WATCH: Michael Ray Shares Emotional New Song "Her World Or Mine"

By; Roxanne Steele

It's no secret that I'm a HUGE Michael Ray fan. He's like fine wine getting better with age and needs to blow up already!! Michael Ray just turned 30 and is about to release his sophomore album, Amos on June 1st.

Michael Ray just released a new music video for "Her World Or Mine." I love simplicity of this video. Just Michael standing in a black t-shirt singing. This one brings all the feels.... A new heartbreak anthem. Take a look!

Video of Michael Ray - &quot;Her World Or Mine&quot; (Official Music Video)