WYCD Listener Proposes to His Girfriend with Brothers Osborne! [PHOTO]

Love was definitely in the air backstage at the Hoedown! If you're going to get down on bended knee, do it at the Brother's Osborne meet and greet! Michael surprised his girlfriend Erin backstage at the Hoedown and she said YES!

Photo courtesy of Michael Bonasso

How sweet is this?! We were all standing around nervous for the guy! We knew it was going to take place and gave BO a heads up. They loved that their music inspires people to wanna get married!

Michael told me how the country duo is their favorite. Their summers have been filled with road trips and Michigan beach days listening to "21 Summer" and "Rum." Now they will have the sweet memory of their marriage proposal with the Brothers Osborne!

I asked Michael why he wanted to pop the question this way. "I just felt that having them there for such a significant life event of ours would bring new meaning to every song of theirs we listen to for the rest of our lives. We will always think of that specific moment when we hear their voices now."

Congratulations and thanks for including us too on your special moment!