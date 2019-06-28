Meet Runaway June At Tin Roof Detroit Sunday!

Come celebrate the release of Runaway June's new album by coming out to Tin Roof Sunday, June 30 at 3 p.m. for the "Buy My Own Drink" album release party

Hang out with Naomi, Hannah and Jennifer and get your picture taken, an autograph and their new album, "Blue Roses."

There will be entertainment, patio games, full bar ($5 margaritas and $6 wine) & more at the closest place to Comerica for a pre-game drink! On the patio next to the main gate (formerly Cheli's).

Listen below as Cadillac Jack and Chuck and Grunwald chatted with Runaway June about the new album and Tin Roof party!