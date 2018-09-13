Ryan Gosling Surprises Toronto Coffee Shop After Successful And Humorous Twitter Campaign

By Nathan Vicar

A Toronto-based coffee shop has completed a rather humorous and successful social media campaign in style.

Grinder coffee shop in Toronto, Canada, kicked off a Twitter campaign to convince Ryan Gosling he should stop in for a cup of coffee using #RyanNeedsGrinder.

The best part? It actually worked! Yes, a Twitter campaign to get an actor to visit a cafe really succeeded.

According to TODAY, it all started on Sept. 1, when owner Joelle Murray began to post photos of a life-size cardboard cutout of Gosling holding a coffee cup with the shop's name.

The post invited Gosling to come to the café while he was in town during the Toronto International Film Festival, and included the hashtag #RyanNeedsGrinder.

Good news we are back on twitter cause Monday begins our #ryanneedsgrinder. Come have coffee with us @RyanGosling while you are in town for #TIFF2018 pic.twitter.com/M9ObVsbdhb — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 1, 2018

The campaign did not stop there, as even the mayor, John Tory, made a stop for a cup of coffee and took a picture with the cutout.

Got my morning coffee at @GrinderCoffeeTO today and checked out their campaign to get @RyanGosling to visit during @TIFF_NET. pic.twitter.com/Ckyu1hSQTF — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) September 1, 2018

Then, in another post from the shop, they shared a picture featuring the top three reasons Ryan Gosling should visit the Grinder coffee shop. One of the three reasons was perfect for a laugh as they made it clear that they will “keep the ‘Hey girls’ to a minimum.”

Even the shop’s customers got behind the campaign, taking selfies with the cardboard cutout of the actor.

Day 4 of #ryanneedsgrinder .Real @RyanGosling meet Grinder Ryan. Think of the fun you could have taking selfies with a selfie. If you do you get to be entered into our contest. @idriselba didn't get that treatment #YYZ #TIFF #welovethis pic.twitter.com/8tvUK1c0yq — GrinderCoffeeGerrard (@GrinderCoffeeTO) September 6, 2018

But on Tuesday, something amazing happened. Murray's dreams came true when Gosling walked into her coffee shop.

"And this happened... it worked. Our#ryanneedsgrinder campaign actually worked," she wrote in the post following his visit — ending with: "Take that Idris Elba your loss!!!!"

Gosling credited the visit to his mother and sister, who live locally and encouraged him to stop in, Murray told TODAY Food.

"His mother definitely has free coffee for life here," she told TODAY Food. "They really did raise a nice boy. He was an incredibly good sport. My little family business is on the map and he really did show some awesome kindness. I'm feeling emotional about it. He didn’t have to take time out of his crazy schedule to visit my 800 square-foot shop. It shows the power of kindness."