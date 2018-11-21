How to get a free ride in metro Detroit on busiest bar night of year

A local law firm is helping people who have had a little too much to drink get home safely on Thanksgiving Eve by paying for their rides home.

Christensen Law in Southfield is bringing back its popular Safe Ride Home program. The firm reimburses individuals up to $35 for their taxi or Uber ride home on the night before Thanksgiving, also known as “Black Wednesday” — the biggest bar night in Michigan. Founder David Christensen also announced that his firm is extending the program beyond Metro Detroit to Washtenaw, Genesee, Bay and Kent counties.

How Safe Ride Home Works

If you’ve had too much to drink on Thanksgiving Eve, just call a cab, Uber or Lyft to take you from the bar to your home. Pay for the ride that night and get a receipt. The next day, simply email a copy of your receipt along with a copy of your drivers license to [email protected] to receive a reimbursement of up to $35.

Restrictions

• Offer is good from 4 p.m. Wed. Nov. 21 through 4 a.m. Thurs. Nov. 22.

• You must be at least 21 years old.

• Maximum reimbursement up to $35, good for a one-way ride to your home.

• Receipts must be received by Christensen Law by midnight on Sun. Nov. 25 to be eligible for reimbursement.

• Ride must be within Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Genesee, Bay and Kent counties.

• Provider of ride must be a licensed taxi company, Uber or Lyft.

• Email a copy of your receipt along with a copy of your valid driver’s license to [email protected] OR send those materials via U.S. Mail to Christensen Law Safe Ride Home, 25925 Telegraph Rd., Suite 200, Southfield, MI 48033.

For more information, call 248-213-4900.