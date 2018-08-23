Sam Hunt Is Almost Unrecognizable With His New Shaved Look [IMAGE]

(WYCD) - The old Sam Hunt can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause he's shaving.

Sam Hunt picked up the Gene Weed Milestone Award at the ACM Honors ceremony in Nashville on Wednesday night (Aug. 22) and in doing so showed off his new look.

A beardless — almost hairless — "Body Like a Back Road" singer accepted the honor and pf course we have the pictures.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

A new look could indicate new music is coming. He revealed "Downtown's Dead" in May and promised another new song one month later, but it's August and that song hasn't yet materialized.

"Downtown's Dead" peaked just inside the Top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, marking the first time one of his singles failed to reach the Top 5.