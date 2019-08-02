Sam's Club Is Selling Grape Soda Flavored Grapes

(WYCD) -- Forget Cotton Candy grapes, Sam's Club is now selling Grape Soda Grapes!

A rep for the brand told Delish, this exclusive flavor features "the intense sweet flavor of your favorite grape pop with a unique tropical twist" and is only available for a limited time at a limited number of Club's.

Honestly, all I can think about. It's a have to have. #samsclub https://t.co/W5UyAZlOUl — Holly (@HollyGilbert) July 31, 2019

Thankfully, there are a few other fun grape varieties you can pick up at Sam's Club while you are there. Of course, they have cotton candy grapes, but the store is also introducing a bushel of new and exciting grape flavors including: