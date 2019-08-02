Sam's Club Is Selling Grape Soda Flavored Grapes

August 2, 2019
(WYCD) -- Forget Cotton Candy grapes, Sam's Club is now selling Grape Soda Grapes!

A rep for the brand told Delish, this exclusive flavor features "the intense sweet flavor of your favorite grape pop with a unique tropical twist" and is only available for a limited time at a limited number of Club's.

Thankfully, there are a few other fun grape varieties you can pick up at Sam's Club while you are there. Of course, they have cotton candy grapes, but the store is also introducing a bushel of new and exciting grape flavors including:

  • Moon Drop Grapes - A fun table grape grown in a gravity-defying shape.

  • Candy Heart Grapes - These naturally-raised grapes taste like a mixture of raspberry and candy.

  • Candy Dream Grapes - These grapes taste like blackberry and plum candy.

  • Gum Drop Grapes - Enjoy the flavors of strawberry and candy in this poppable grape.

 

 

 

