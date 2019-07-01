Sam’s Club's Massive Three-And-A-Half-Pound Berry Cheesecake Is Perfect For Fourth Of July
If you're in charge of bringing the dessert for this years' Fourth of July cookout, why not stop by Sam's Club and get their three-and-a-half pound berry cheesecake.
The cake is filled with strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries and is enough to serve up to 12 people and will cost you $15.98.
If cheesecake just isn't your thing, Sam's also has a cake with strawberries on top that's also over three pounds and a few dollars less at $8.98.
