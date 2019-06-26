This Floating Picnic Table From Sam’s Club Will Totally Enhance Your Summer

(99.5 WYCD) -- Summer is finally here, and if you have plans to head to the lake, you might want to check out Sam’s Club’s newest (and possibly most genius!) product: a floating picnic table.

Yes, that means you'll never have to get out of the water again!

The picnic table, which can seat as many as five adults, according to the product description on Sam's Club, comes with four cupholders to keep drinks level. It also features bench seating, as well as eye hooks for attaching a cooler, so you can take drinks with you and keep them cold.

Sam's Club calls the product "a stable, easy-to-clean dining spot in your favorite watering hole." The lightweight, durable float is stable and washable, according to the product description.

Weighing in at 65 pounds, it can easily be moved to your favorite spot on the beach before putting it in the water. You can also hook it up to a boat to make sure you don’t float too far from shore.

The table costs $598, including shipping.