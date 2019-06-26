Getty Images

This Floating Picnic Table From Sam’s Club Will Totally Enhance Your Summer

You'll never have to get out of the water again!

June 26, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- Summer is finally here, and if you have plans to head to the lake, you might want to check out Sam’s Club’s newest (and possibly most genius!) product: a floating picnic table.

Yes, that means you'll never have to get out of the water again!

The picnic table, which can seat as many as five adults, according to the product description on Sam's Club, comes with four cupholders to keep drinks level. It also features bench seating, as well as eye hooks for attaching a cooler, so you can take drinks with you and keep them cold.

Sam's Club calls the product "a stable, easy-to-clean dining spot in your favorite watering hole." The lightweight, durable float is stable and washable, according to the product description. 

Weighing in at 65 pounds, it can easily be moved to your favorite spot on the beach before putting it in the water. You can also hook it up to a boat to make sure you don’t float too far from shore.

The table costs $598, including shipping.

Tags: 
Floating Picnic Table
Picnic Table
Sam's Club Picnic Table
Floating Sam's Club Picnic Table

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald Goes DJ Walking At The Hoedown WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To John Rich WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Eddie Montgomerey WYCDFM: On-Demand
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes