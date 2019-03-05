"The Sandlot" Gang Is Getting Back Together For A Television Show

(99.5 WYCD) -- A number of reboots and spin-offs of cult classics are in the works, and now we have another one to add to the list: "The Sandlot."

The film’s writer and director David Mickey Evans revealed the news on the baseball podcast The Rain Delay.

“I already got all the original cast members back,” Evans said. “It takes place in 1984, when they’re all, like, 33 years old and they all have children of their own, and that’s all I can tell you.”

Evans said he’s about to get an order for the first two seasons but wouldn’t reveal who will be streaming it.

Another Sandlot project was announced back in August 2018. 20th Century Fox is working on a prequel to the 1993 film. Evans will also be working on this project as a writer.

The original film celebrated it’s 25th anniversary in 2018.