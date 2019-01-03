Sandra Bullock Describes What The Bird Box Monster Actually Looked Like

(99.5 WYCD) -- Netflix’s Bird Box was one of the most successful things to come out of this holiday season. After it was released in late December, the new horror movie took the Internet by storm with various memes, jokes, and a controversial challenge.

A major question that fans of the film are asking is, “What did the creatures actually look like?” Well, according to an interview with Bloody Disgusting, the film’s screenwriter, Eric Heisserer, revealed that the movie almost showed the creatures, but ultimately they were cut out.

“There was a time when one of the producers was like, ‘No, you have to see something at some point’ and forced me to write essentially a nightmare sequence where [Sandra Bullock's> Malorie experiences one in that house,” he explained.

When asked what the monsters looked like, the description came directly from the film’s star, Sandra Bullock.

“It was a green man with a horrific baby face,” she explained. “It was snake-like, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene.’ I turn and he’s like this [growling at me.> It’s making me laugh. It was just a long fat baby.”

The film’s director, Suzanne Bier, realized it “easily” became “funny.”

"We actually shot that and spent a lot of energy on, but every time I saw it, I was like 'This is not going to be tense. It’s just going to be funny.' At first, Sandy was like, ‘I don’t want to see it’ because she thought it was scary. Then it was like, ‘Don’t show it to me because [I’ll laugh>.’ Every time I did it, I was like, ‘Shit, that’s a different film.’”

While we agree it’s probably for the best that the mystery was left up to our imaginations, Readful Things created an action figure of Bullock’s description and it’s definitely a mixture of hilarious and terrifying.

“Sandra Bullock describes the unseen Bird Box creature: ‘It was snake-like’ ‘… with a horrific baby face.’ Done,” they wrote.

Readful Things is based out of New Hampshire and makes custom action figures. You can check out their merch here.