'Saved by the Bell' Cast Reunites Ahead Of Show's 30th Anniversary

(99.5 WYCD) -- Mario Lopez and the cast of "Saved by the Bell" are celebrating nearly 30 years since the show first aired on TV. The various Instagram posts of the crew hanging out will give you major nostalgia.

Saturday night, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, and Tiffani Thiessen were joined by some of their partners for a "Saved by the Bell" reunion dinner in celebration of decades of friendship.

Gosselaar, who played Zach Morris in the show, posted a group photo with the caption, “This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like.”

Berkley, who played Jessie Spano, chimed in with her own version of the same post with the caption, “FRIENDS FOREVER” along with a series of hashtags and heart emojis, while Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) posted the photo with a very similar caption on her own page.

Lopez made a couple of posts – one with the iconic group photo, and another featuring a short video of himself introducing his pals and making a cheeky joke about who was going to cover the bill.

Credit card roulette comin up! #OldSchool A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez) on Apr 20, 2019 at 9:42pm PDT

A comment from Gosselaar on his earlier post reveals that Lopez actually fronted the cost of the dinner himself.