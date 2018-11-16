Science Has Confirmed That Cold Weather Makes You Want to Drink

I'm not sure I needed science to tell me this, but they did it anyway: When it's cold outside, it makes us want to drink. And a new study out of the University of Pittsburgh is actually the first one to confirm it. The researchers found a direct connection between the weather in a city and the average alcohol intake. And it makes sense: When you get drunk, the alcohol increases the blood flow to your skin, which warms you up.

But, of course, be careful: They also found that people in cold weather climates were more likely to have liver disease, and that's also directly connected to alcohol.

"It's something that everyone has assumed for decades, but no one has scientifically demonstrated it. Why do people in Russia drink so much? Why in Wisconsin? Everybody assumes that's because it's cold," said senior author Ramon Bataller, M.D., Ph.D., chief of hepatology at UPMC, professor of medicine at Pitt, and associate director of the Pittsburgh Liver Research Center. "But we couldn't find a single paper linking climate to alcoholic intake or alcoholic cirrhosis. This is the first study that systematically demonstrates that worldwide and in America, in colder areas and areas with less sun, you have more drinking and more alcoholic cirrhosis."

