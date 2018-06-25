Scotty McCreery Looks Happier Than Ever on His Tropical Honeymoon
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi got married on June 16 in North Carolina, and now they’re enjoying their honeymoon in Bora Bora!
Check out some of the photos below!
The newlyweds started out scooting around Bora Bora.
Scooting around Bora Bora w/ my bride------⛰
Scotty and his wife Gabi jumped into the ocean which was documented on Instagram:
“I forgot this was the ocean” - @GabiMcCreery
Then they went Jet Skiing around Bora Bora
Jet skiing around Bora Bora... Awesome. Finding out what you ordered for lunch was LIVER, after you ate it... Priceless
