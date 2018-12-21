Scotty McCreery To Play Jammin' For Joseph In 2019

99.5 WYCD is pleased to announce Scotty McCreery will be headlining the annual Jammin' for Joseph event in 2019.

The concert will be held on Thursday, March 21 at The Fillmore.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Proceeds from this all-ages event benefit Team Joseph (a Michigan Based 501c3 tax exempt organization) for research to put an end to Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Support our mission of finding a treatment or cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy by clicking here.

Additional details will be released on WYCD.com as they are announced.