SCREENSHOTS: See Tom Hanks Become Mr. Rogers in 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood'

The idea of our most beloved actor playing the most beloved television host in history makes so much sense, it’s amazing that it is really happening.

Tom Hanks laces up the sneakers and zips up the sweater of Mr. Rogers, for the new movie A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.

Video of A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD - Official Trailer (HD)

The film focuses on an interview, with Matthew Rhys of The Americans playing a journalist sent to profile the iconic children’s show host. Along the way the writer overcomes his own cynicism to see the kindness of Fred Rogers and the power of his empathy.

The profile originally appeared in Esquire in 1998. Mister Rogers' Neighborhood ran from 1968 to 2001. Fred Rogers passed away in 2003.

The film is directed by Can You Ever Forgive Me? Director Marielle Heller, and is due in theaters on November 22, 2019.