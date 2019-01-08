Second Grader Wins $30,000 College Scholarship For Dino Google Doodle

Tuesday's (Jan. 8) dinosaur-themed Google Doodle was drawn by a Virginia 2nd grader who won a $30,000 scholarship through the company's annual "Doodle for Google" contest.

Sarah Gomez-Lane is the winner of the annual 'Doodle for Google' contest, where kids can submit artwork that will appear as one of the website's 'Google Doodles'.

1 jammin' T-Rex + 2 Parasaurolophus BFFs + 3 hungry pals + 1 Shovel = 1 DINOmite #GoogleDoodle.



Congrats to 2018 US #DoodleForGoogle winner, 2nd grader Sarah Gomez-Lane for sharing the dino friends that inspire her to one day become a paleontologist! --→ https://t.co/odB74aCe0I pic.twitter.com/IjVOqCk7Bi — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) January 8, 2019

Sarah Gomez-Lane won for her drawing of dinosaurs spelling out the word "Google". Programmers then turned her drawing into an 'animated, interactive' Google Doodle.

Sarah dreams of being a paleontologist one day and gets the $30,000 scholarship as well as a $50,000 donation to her school.