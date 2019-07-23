Secret Sound Clues (07/23)

Listen to 99.5 WYCD all week for your chance to win!

July 23, 2019
Features

Listen to 99.5 WYCD for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 99.5 WYCD Birthday Bash featuring Rascal Flatts with special guests Jordan Davis, Jimmie Allen & more.  Plus if you guess the secret sound you could win a pair of meet and greet passes for one of the artists at the Birthday Bash and $100 up to $1,000!

Here are some clues for Tuesday's (07/23) secret sound:

  • 11:30am   Clue #1  It opens

  • 2:30pm   Clue #2  It closes

More clues will be released throughout the day.

Contests
WYCD Birthday Bash
Secret Sound