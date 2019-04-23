Oh Snap! 'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Wear Their Own Infinity Gauntlet Bling At Premiere

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) -- Brie Larson and Scarlett Johansson showed up at the world premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles Monday night wearing jewelry inspired by the Infinity Gauntlet worn by their on-screen nemesis, Thanos.

The six infinity stones embedded in a massive gold glove are what Thanos used to make half the population of the universe turn to dust with a snap of his fingers at the end of 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War." The remaining heroes will be trying to undo his work in "Endgame."

Larson, who plays Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, wore rings on each finger and thumb that included gems matching the color of five of the infinity stones -- purple (power stone), blue (space stone), red (reality stone), orange (soul stone) and green (time stone). The sixth stone -- yellow (mind stone) -- was in a bracelet on her wrist.

Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, wore a similar piece. However, the five rings were connected by a gold link chain to the sixth stone on the back of her hand. All of this was held on by a gold bracelet on her wrist.

"Avengers: Endgame" debuts in theaters nationwide Thursday night. It could shatter box office records in its opening weekend despite a run time of over 3 hours.