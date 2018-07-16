Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

See Eric Church's New Music Video For A Limited Time Only

July 16, 2018
Eric Church announced last week he will have a new album coming out this fall titled "Desperate Man." 

UMG Nashville has released the music video for "Desperate Man" exclusively on Amazon Video for 48 hours only.

You can see the video right now through midnight July 18.

Check it out now, before it is too late.

