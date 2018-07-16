See Eric Church's New Music Video For A Limited Time Only
July 16, 2018
Eric Church announced last week he will have a new album coming out this fall titled "Desperate Man."
UMG Nashville has released the music video for "Desperate Man" exclusively on Amazon Video for 48 hours only.
Watch the new video for “Desperate Man” now on @amazonmusic https://t.co/itDPCMZqLo pic.twitter.com/JVbpEvN4Oo— Eric Church (@ericchurch) July 16, 2018
You can see the video right now through midnight July 18.
Check it out now, before it is too late.