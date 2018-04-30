See Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey's Surprise Stagecoach Performance

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) The Walmart yodel boy is continuing to take the world by storm.

On Friday, Mason Ramsey gave us "Famous" -- his new hit from his new record deal!

That night, Ramsey made the most of an opportunity by performing at Stagecoach festival, aka the “country Coachella.”

Florida Georgia Line brought the 11-year-old out as a special guest. Ramsey played his debute single and also sang his rendition of Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues."

"Lovesick Blues" is the song Ramsey yodeled to in an Illinois Walmart, which was captured on video and went viral.

Since then, he's landed a record deal with Atlantic Records and Big Loud and dropped his own tune, "Famous."

Check out his Stagecoach performance in the clips below.