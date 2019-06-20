Seeing Thomas Rhett At DTE Music Theatre? Get There Early!

(99.5 WYCD) -- Thomas Rhett is bringing his sold-out “Very Hot Summer Tour” with special guests Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins to DTE Energy Music Theatre on Thursday, June 20 at 7 p.m.

In anticipation of increased traffic due to construction on Sashabaw Road, the I-75 modernization project and other I-75 road and bridge projects, 313 Presents is strongly advising guests to arrive early for the concert.

Sashabaw Road is undergoing reconstruction and widening from three to five lanes from I-75 to just south of Clarkston Road in Independence Twp.

The parking lot at DTE will open by 2:30 p.m., with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Check with DTE Energy Music Theatre's Facebook page to confirm the timing.

Throughout the duration of the 2019 concert season, I-75 will be under construction from Coolidge Highway to 13 Mile Road as Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) continues its work on the I-75.

MDOT is also repairing 21 bridges on I-75 between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road. Both directions of I-75 may be reduced to a single lane on nights and weekends.