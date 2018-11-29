Shania Twain Isn't Pleased About The Current State Of Country Music

(99.5 WYCD) -- Shania Twain is bored with country music right now.

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker has bemoaned the current state of country music in the US in an interview with E! News.

Twain claimed there's "too much of the sameness" on the airwaves, and not enough female country stars being played on the radio.

"We are not making radio progress, but we are making very small, steady steps towards awareness that we're lacking women on country radio," she said."We have too much of the sameness right now. I'm a little bit bored of it, and I want to pick it up. The only way to do that is to be proactive."

Not only are women speaking out, but they are making decisions that might ultimately change the landscape. In fact, the Real County judge says it was one of the main reasons she decided to take the new reality singing competition.

"I want to shake it up," Twain insists, "And so the best way to do that is to be proactive, which is the only way I know how to be, and that's what I want to contribute."

"So that's why I'm doing this show," she explains. "I wanted a show that when you talk about diversity, that includes gender diversity. Style diversity. Lifestyle diversity. All of that. So of course I want to see more women on country music radio, and [having] the opportunity to get out there and be heard."

New episodes of Real Country air on Tuesdays on the USA Network. Jake Owen and Travis Tritt are also judges.