Here's What People Googled in 2018

(99.5 WYCD) -- So much happened in 2018.

One of the largest Mega Millions jackpots ever, the unprecedented success of Marvel's "Black Panther" and the tragic high-profile deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer Kate Spade.

Those moments aren't just cemented in the memories of who lived through them, they are also among the top trending searches for 2018 on Google.

Google chooses the top-trending searches in the world over the past 12 months by looking at what terms had the highest spikes in traffic as compared to the previous year.

The global top trending searches list is almost entirely dominated by celebrity deaths: Mac Miller, Stephen Hawking, Stan Lee, XXXTentacion and Avicii.

Major events like Hurricanes Florence and Michael, the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, the Mega Millions lottery drawing, the royal wedding and the government shutdown all made Google's worldwide "news" list.

No real surprises on Google's list of top trending people searched in 2018, which includes Markle, Demi Lovato, Sylvester Stallone, Logan Paul, Khloe Kardashian, Stormy Daniels and Cardi B.

Films like "Black Panther," "Deadpool 2," "Venom," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Bohemian Rhapsody" topped the search giant's movies list, while Lovato, Cardi B, Daniel Kublbock, Travis Scott and Rick Ross were the top trending musicians.

Google posted its top results in the U.S. and globally on a special website: google.com/2018. Scroll down for more top results.

SEARCHES

World Cup Hurricane Florence Mac Miller Kate Spade Anthony Bourdain Black Panther Mega Millions Results Stan Lee Demi Lovato Election Results

NEWS

World Cup Hurricane Florence Mega Millions Election Results Hurricane Michael Kavanaugh Confirmation Florida Shooting Royal Wedding Olympic Medal Count Government Shutdown

PEOPLE

Demi Lovato Meghan Markle Brett Kavanaugh Logan Paul Khloe Kardashian Eminem Urban Meyer Ariana Grande Rick Ross Cardi B

MUSICIANS AND BANDS

Demi Lovato Eminem Ariana Grande Rick Ross Cardi B Travis Scott Childish Gambino Machine Gun Kelly Meek Mill Queen

MOVIES

Black Panther Incredibles 2 Deadpool 2 Avengers: Infinity War A Quiet Place A Star i Born Bohemian Rhapsody Venom Hereditary The Nun

SONGS

“Bohemian Rhapsody” “This is America” “Baby Shark” “God’s Plan” “Killshot” “In My Feelings” “Electric Slide” “thank u, next” “Mo Bamba” “Lucid Dreams”

TV SHOWS

Roseanne Altered Carbon The Haunting of Hill House American Idol Lost in Space Corbra Kai Castle Rock Westworld Insatiable On My Block

HOW TO