Should You Bring Your Pets To Work?

Bring that puppy to work, It may help you get through the day a lot better.

Research says pets around the office can increase productivity and reduce stress.

Will you boss be ok with that?

The study from Virginia Commonwealth University found people who brought their dogs to work had lower stress hormone levels than those who didn't.

And guess what more companies are allowing employees to bring their pets to the office.

Does your company allow this? Would you want your pet at work?