Single Cluster Of Grapes Sells For $11,000

Nothing's better than a nice, juicy grape on a hot summer day. Still, most of us wouldn't pay thousands of dollars just to get our grape fix.

That's what happened in Japan this week when a single cluster of Ruby Roman grapes was auctioned off for a whopping 1.2 million yen - or about $11,000. That's over $460 per grape!

Ruby Roman grapes are among the most prized fruits in the world, with only a small number sold each year.

Expensive fruits are often given as gifts in Japan as a sign of luxury status.