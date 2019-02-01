Skipping Work Super Bowl Monday Costs U.S. Employers Billions

We all know how difficult it is to wake up Monday morning after the Super Bowl and drag yourself to work! Whether your team wins or loses, work is going to be the last thing you want to do.

Apparently Super Bowl Monday takes a $4.4 billion toll on U.S. employers, with approximately 14 million people calling out of work the day after the Super Bowl. Sick days alone could cost employers up to $2.6 billion in productivity losses. Game-related distractions inside the workplace could reach $1.7 billion in productivity losses!

It's safe to say the best solution for this is to make Super Bowl Monday a national holiday!